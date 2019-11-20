LEWISTON — Meghan Graff scored 18 points and Ariana Dalia added 10 to lead the Bates College women’s basketball team to a 59-51 victory over Husson on Wednesday.

Dalia scored eight of her points during a 17-4 surge that gave the Bobcats (1-2) a 24-11 lead 4:33 into the second quarter. Husson stayed within single digits throughout the second half, but only managed to get within three points once.

Bailey Donovan led the Eagles with 14 points, and Joan Overman added 10.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Bates 84, Husson 70

LEWISTON — Jeff Spellman scored 28 points and Nick Gilpin had 14 as the Bobcats (1-0) jumped out to a 38-20 lead and never looked back in an 84-70 win over the Eagles (2-2) on Wednesday.

James Mortimer chipped in 11 points and Kody Greenhalgh added 10 for Bates.

Derek Collin paced Husson with 18 points and Justice Kendall, DJ Bussey and Brett Cunningham added 10 points apiece.

« Previous

filed under: