Thanksgiving Pie Sale at McFalls Library

MECHANIC FALLS — The Mechanic Falls Library will be holding our annual Thanksgiving Pie Sale Wednesday, Nov. 27. The sale will begin at 9 a.m. and last until all the homemade pies are gone. No early pie hunters are allowed.

The sale will be held at the library, 108 Lewiston St., on the third floor. Pies can be dropped off at the library after 7:30 a.m.

For more information, contact the library at 207-345-9450 or [email protected]

St. Luke’s Thanksgiving Pie Sale Nov. 27

FARMINGTON — St. Luke’s Episcopal Church members are now taking orders for the Annual Thanksgiving Pie Sale for pickup at the church from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 27. Traditional 9-inch pies (pumpkin and apple) are priced at $10 and others, such as mince, pecan, lemon meringue, berry, at $12. Orders need to be called in by Sunday, Nov. 24, to the church office at 207-645-2639 or to Carolyn McLaughlin at 207-645-2312. Leave a message with name, type of pie, and call-back number.

