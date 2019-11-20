Cranberry Sauce Bread

Dorcas Butler, Norway

3/4 Cup orange juice

1 Teaspoon grated orange rind

1 Egg, beaten

Teaspoon almond flavoring

2 Tablespoons vegetable oil

2 Cups flour

3/4 Cup sugar

1 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder

1/2 Teaspoon baking soda

1 Teaspoon salt

2 Cups whole cranberry sauce

1/4 Cup chopped walnuts, (optional)

In a large bowl combine orange juice, orange rind, egg, almond flavoring and oil. In a separate bowl mix flour, sugar, baing powder, baking soda and salt. Add the orange juice mixture to the flour mixture and mix just until moistened. Pour 1/3 of the batter into a greased 9″ x 5″ x 3″ loaf pan. Spread 2/3 Cup cranberry sauce over batter. Continue layering this way ending with cranberry sauce. Sprinkle with walnuts. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes.

Molded Cranberry Salad

Dorcas Butler, Norway

1 Envelope unflavored gelatin

1 1/2 Cup cranberry juice

1/2 Cup orange juice

1/2 Cup whole cranberry sauce

1 Orange, peeled and cut up

1 Apple, peeled and diced

1/4 Cup chopped walnuts or pecans (optional)

Place gelatin in a saucepan and add 1/4 Cup cranberry juice to soften. Add remaining cranberry juice and orange juice the heat to melt gelatin. Distribute the cranberries, orange and apple pieces and nuts in the bottom of a 1 quart ring mold. Pour hot mixture over fruits and nuts and refrigerate until firm. To serve, dip mold briefly in a pan of hot water to loosen and unmold on a bed of lettuce.

Cranberry Meatballs

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

2 Pounds ground beef

1 Small onion, minced

1/2 Cup catsup

1 Teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 Teaspoon salt

1/2 Teaspoon pepper

1 Egg, slightly beaten

1 16 Ounce can of tomato soup

1 1/2 16 Ounce cans jellied cranberry sauce

1 Teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Mix beef, onion, catsup, seasonings and egg then form into balls. Brown slightly in a small amount of oil in a Dutch oven or large pan. Combine tomato sauce, cranberry sauce and Wrochestershire sauce then pour over meatballs. Simm for 1 to 2 hours stirring occasionaly.

Kids in the Kitchen

Frozen Fruit Salad

Sharon Bouchard, Norway

2 Cups sour cream

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

3/4 Cup sugar

1/4 Teaspoon salt

2 Bananas, cut into small pieces

2 Cups chpped nuts, optional

Mix sour cream, lemon juice, sugar and salt.until well blended. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Line a muffin tin with paper cups and pour mixture into cups. Freeze until firm and serve with a dollop of mayonnaise or whipped topping.

