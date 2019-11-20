LIVERMORE FALLS — The second week of firearms season came to a close on Saturday, with three members downing deer.

Youland Gauvin got a 120 pound doe, Scooter Cushman bagged a nice 179.8 lb. 8 point buck and Jeff Irish got a 144 lb. 7 pt. buck.

Firearms season is at the halfway point, so good luck to all members in the next two weeks of hunting.

It’s getting cold so the deer are on the move. Good luck and be safe.

A big thanks again to Brettun’s Variety for all their help with the club, its very much appreciated.

A reminder to keep sending thoughts and prayers to Larry Lord and his family. Not a day goes by that club members don’t think of him. They can’t wait for the day he comes home.

Contact Jeff Newcomb at 207-212-5680 with questions or for more information.

