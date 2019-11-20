LEWISTON — A Jay man who drove a car that crossed the centerline on Route 4 in Turner in May and struck two motorcycles denied felony charges Wednesday related to the incident.

Jacob Carlton, 32, pleaded not guilty to six felony charges, including two counts of aggravated assault. Each count carries a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison. He also faces two charges of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and two charges of driving to endanger, each count punishable by up to five years in prison.

An Androscoggin County grand jury indicted him on those charges this month.

A judge in 8th District Court kept Carlton’s bail at $10,000 cash. If released from Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, he’s barred from having alcohol and illegal drugs for which he can be searched and tested at random. He’s also prohibited from driving.

Carlton may not have any contact with six people, including two men who were injured in the May 11 crash.

When the car Carlton was driving southbound struck two motorcycles, it set off a “chain reaction with other motorcycles that were traveling behind, who had to dump their motorcycles to avoid being struck,” Assistant District Attorney Nathan Walsh said.

One of the riders struck by Carlton lost a leg and suffered a fractured skull that left him with cognitive deficiencies, Walsh said.

The other motorcyclist who was struck suffered a serious concussion.

Blood drawn from Carlton showed he had cocaine and opioids in his system at the time of the crash, Walsh said.

Judge John Beliveau provided Carlton with a court-appointed lawyer who may argue for different bail terms. Beliveau said only Carlton may post his bail.

