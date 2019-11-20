MANCHESTER — A Maine state trooper made a wise move in rescuing a jeopardized owl who managed to fly to safety after the assistance.

Maine State Police say Trooper Sam Tlumac found the disoriented owl on Nov. 15 in the middle of a much-traveled road in Manchester, not far from Augusta. Tlumac took the owl to a nearby fire department and consulted with a warden, who said the bird might’ve been stunned by a car.

Police said in a Facebook post that Tlumac then “had to bring a person to jail (unrelated to the owl),” but returned to check on the bird and found it doing much better. He then took the owl outside, where it took flight to trees in the area.

