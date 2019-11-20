NORWAY — It’s been a long road for the Rail to Trail project in Norway. Located on the rails of the former historic Norway Branch Rail Road, the concept to turn the rails into a trail system has been incubating since the 1980’s, when a group of Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School Students got the backing for the project – but were voted down at a town meeting.

Now, decades later, the timing is finally right. On November 15, the ribbon was cut for the 26,000-foot (4.9-mile) trail with a trailhead across from the Norway Police Department.

The project was revitalized in 2012, when the town received a grant from the Davis Conservation Foundation to get the site of the trail surveyed. According to former Norway Downtown President Andrea Burns, who has been a longtime member of the Rail to Trail project’s board, work pushed along. But things started to really pick up when Norway Town Manager Dennis Lajoie joined the team.

The project received a $76,500 grant from the Maine Bureau of Parks and Land, and a $25,000 grant from New Balance. More support came in from the Davis Conservation Foundation and Norway Savings Bank. Groups of volunteers took to the trail, clearing brush, removing railroad ties from the trail, and making the trails ADA accessible.

Heather McIsaac, a human resource representative for New Balance, said that the company was happy to help the cause.

“We’re an athletic company, so we want to help people go out and enjoy the community. We look forward to how many people are going to utilize the trail,” McIsaac said at the ceremony.

The trail extends from downtown Norway to other parts of the town, and is part of a large, informal “figure eight” system of off-road trails and sidewalks that can take walkers from Norway to the athletic fields of the Middle School, eventually reaching Market Square in Paris. The trail has something to offer those who want a quick walk on their lunch break, or those who want to spend the day exploring Oxford Hills.

“It’s quite a walk and quite a system to have downtown,” said Burns.

Dennis Gray, president of the Norway Branch Railroad, said that the former railroad system that helped to build the economies of Paris and Norway would find new life as a walking trail.

“It was 140 years ago, in 1879, that the town of Norway and some of its citizens got together and built the Norway Branch Railroad from South Paris to the Town of Norway as an economic development tool. It served the town very well for all those years but has come to the end of its usage, and it’s going to become something different; this marvelous rail-trail … it was good for the town then, and it will be good for the town in the future,” said Gray.

Board members for the project included Miranda Ward, development manager for the Progress Center, Brendan Schauffler of Healthy Oxford Hills, Carl Costanzi of Stephen’s Memorial Hospital, Lee Dassler of the Western Foothill Land Trust, Andrea Burns of Norway Downtown, and Brenda Melhus of Norway Brewing Company. Rob Prue of Pine Tree Engineering and Bernard Construction also completed work on the project. Burham Martin, project manager of National Park Service, also helped the Town of Norway along the way.

According to Norway Parks and Recreation Director Deb Partridge, the trail is already being utilized. Prior to the ribbon-cutting, Patridge said an individual in a wheelchair using the trail personally thanked her for providing an accessible trail that helped her get out into the woods.

“We’ve seen so many people be so happy that this is here today,” said Partidge.

And that was evidenced by a group of students who, shortly before the ribbon as to be cut, bashfully interrupted the ribbon-cutting, slipping underneath the red ribbon, and continued along the trail.

“We’re eternally grateful. It’s been a long time,” said Burns.

