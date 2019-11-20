TURNER – Leo “Lee” Allaire, 80, a resident of the Auburn Road, in Turner, passed away peacefully at home after a long illness with his loving wife, Beverly, by his side.He was born in Lewiston, Feb. 7, 1939, the son of Lucien and Leda (Pouliot) Allaire.He married the former Beverly Lagasse in July 1960.Leo owned and operated Allaire Drywall for almost 40 years.He was an avid drag racing fan, and passionately followed his sons and grandson racing.Survivors include his wife, Beverly of Turner, their children, Danny and wife, Audrey Allaire, Scott and wife, Becky Allaire, and daughter, Tracy Hemond. His grandchildren, Craig, Joshua, Alex, Danielle, and Bryce Allaire, Travis and Nicholas Hemond. His great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Emma-Lee Allaire.He was predeceased by his father, Lucien, and his mother, Leda, and a son-in-law, Michael Hemond.Services will be held privately.Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

