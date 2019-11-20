LEWISTON – Lorraine Gisele Laniel Cummings, passed away peacefully the morning of Nov. 16, 2019 at Androscoggin Home Hospice. She was 87 years old and died as the result of a long illness. Lorraine was born in Valleyfield, Quebec Canada. Her parents immigrated to the U.S. when Lorraine was about 7 years old. She grew up and went to school in the Burlington, Vt. area. Lorraine was an avid skier and met her future husband at her job in Stowe, Vt. Lorraine is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, William H. Cummings Jr of Auburn; her daughters, Julie Cummings of Pagosa Springs, Colo., Leslie Cummings of Windham, and Laurie Cummings of Windham. Lorraine also has identical granddaughters, via Julie, Nicole Cummings of Anchorage, Alaska and Carly Cummings of Windsor, Colo. Lorraine’s granddaughters were the apple of her eye. Lorraine is also survived by her brother, David Laniel of Shelburne, Vt. and his wife Faye Laniel and their children Brian and Stephen Laniel. Among Lorraine’s many talents, she was an accomplished skier and tennis player. She was also a master seamstress and cook. She loved traveling the world with Bill after he retired. Lorraine was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed watching the many birds at her home. In the spring the house was adorned with many flowers, both inside and out. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. A private family service will be held at some time in the future. In lieu of flowers a donation toGreater Androscoggin Humane Society55 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, Maine orSt. Jude Children’s Hospital can be made in Lorraine’s name.

