LEWISTON – Priscilla Livingstone (Whitney) Nason, 83, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. She was born in Oakland on June 18, 1936, the daughter of Edwin W. and Audrey (Spaulding) Livingstone. She attended Oakland schools and graduated from Williams High School.

On Oct. 10, 1975 she married the love of her life, Wendell H. Nason.

In the 1960s and early 1970s Priscilla lived in Danville and was a stay at home mother to her five children with her first husband, Robinson “Bob” Whitney. She returned to the work force in 1974, and worked for Madison Street School and Service Merchandise, before her long career at Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. Upon her retirement from Liberty Mutual, she worked at Sarah Frye Home in Auburn, and then lovingly cared for several close friends in their later years.

She and Wendell enjoyed traveling around the State of Maine, particularly to the Jackman and Greenville areas.

Nannie, as she was known by all, will be remembered for so many things: Her love of knitting, which is seen in the mittens, hats, round baby blankets and afghans she created for so many loved ones; the dish scrubbies and kitchen towels with knit tops she made are legendary within the family; and she kept her Christmas tree up all year around – decorating it for every season and holiday. She was a lovely lady and dressed beautifully. She had a huge collection of scarves and jewelry to accessorize every outfit. She wore a scarf nearly every day and taught her friends and family the many ways they can be tied.

Priscilla was most proud of her family. She is survived by her daughter, Vaughan Gagne, her son, Greg Whitney and wife Sue, her son, David Whitney and wife Kathy, her son, Brian Whitney and wife Mary, her daughter, Dawn Kenealy and husband John; her stepson, Mark Nason and partner Kathy Harlow, stepdaughter Wendy Banks and husband Lansing; and their combined 21 grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Wendell; son-in-law, Vaughn Gagne, daughter-in-law, Linda Whitney and son-in-law, Pete Simpson.

Priscilla’s final act of love was donating her body to UNE for medical students to study.

Per her request, the family will celebrate Priscilla privately.

