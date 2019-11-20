Auburn’s Christmas tree is hoisted onto a truck at the home of Kate Cornelio in New Auburn. The 20-year-old evergreen was planted by the city after the previous tree was cut down to make way for utility work. Cornelio said she will miss the tree, but plans to visit it in Festival Plaza. The tree lighting ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 6. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

auburn maine
