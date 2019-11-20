Will Cutshall and Brandon Levesque of Revision Energy install solar panels Wednesday on the roof of a former dairy barn on Torrey Road in Poland. Homeowner Steve Dick II said the 45 panels will produce 125 percent of his electricity needs. He said the barn was built in the 1840s and a major renovation was done about 10 years ago. The family uses it for entertaining. “Big old barns in the middle of a field with Southern exposure” are a great place to put up solar panels, Cutshall said. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo