Charges
Lewiston
- Cole Lamasters, 18, of 97 Shawmut St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 4:25 a.m. Wednesday at that address.
- Jose Argeta Pena, 32, of 384 Main St., on a charge of robbery, 9:10 a.m. Wednesday at the police station.
- Mark Salisbury, 47, of 84 Horton St., on a probation hold, 4 p.m. Wednesday at the police station.
- Cleatus Davis, 41, of 16 Foch St., on charges of violating conditions of release and domestic assault, 6:14 p.m. Wednesday at that address.
Androscoggin County
- Shayne Davis, 24, of 205 Bowdoin St., Auburn, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of burglary and theft, 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at 2 Turner St.
- Isaac Davis, 27, of 115 Pigeon Hill Road, Mechanic Falls, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violating conditions of release, 9:22 a.m. Wednesday on Maine Street, Poland.
- Leah Dewitt, 34, of 124 Anderson Road, Monmouth, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging driving to endanger, 9:50 a.m. Wednesday on Center Street, Auburn.
- Caleb Sawyer, 20, of 1178 Maine St., Poland, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of aggravated drug trafficking, 4 p.m. Wednesday in Poland.
Accidents
Lewiston
- An SUV driven by Peter R. Maxwell, 70, of Greene struck a deer at 6:15 p.m. Friday on College Street. The deer ran away. Damage to Maxwell’s 2014 Subaru was listed as functional.
Auburn
- A van driven by Tabin Tangila Mesu Kamba, 40, of Auburn, struck a deer at 5:05 p.m. Monday on Hotel Road. The deer bounced into an oncoming vehicle driven by Timothy M. Goss, 58, of Auburn. Damage to Kamba’s 2016 Toyota was listed as functional. Goss’ 2008 Volvo was towed.
- Vehicles driven by Monica R. Field, 21, of Lewiston, and Amanda M. Stewart, 26, of North Yarmouth, collided at 4:04 p.m. Monday at Stanley and Montello streets. Field’s 2003 Ford and Stewart’s 2014 Ford were towed.
