PORTLAND — The resonant Cathedral of St. Luke is once again the setting for afternoon and evening performances of “Christmas with Renaissance Voices.” The 21-voice ensemble, under the direction of Harold Stover, internationally known organist and distinguished composer, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. The program may also be heard the evening of Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Sanford-Springvale Historical Society.

This year’s holiday concert features various a cappella works from the 14th to the 20th century. The more contemporary works include the first American performance of a rhythmic “Noel” by Tamsin Jones, three more of Josef Rheinberger’s nine Advent motets that the group has been performing over the past few years, and Clara Schumann’s “Abendfeier.” Much earlier works by Sweelinck, Ballet, Turini, and Corteccia, as well as Austrian and English carols, round out the program. There will, as always, be seasonal readings by the singers.

Renaissance Voices concerts are a holiday tradition for hundreds of Mainers. The ensemble has been performing since 1994 and has sung live on Maine Public Radio.

Admission at the door is $20, seniors $15, and students $10. Children under 10 are admitted free. Discount tickets, at $15, can be purchased through Friday, Dec. 20, at www.renaissancevoices.net, at Starbird Music and Longfellow Books in Portland, or at The Book Review in Falmouth. The audience is invited to a reception following the concerts.

The Cathedral of St. Luke is at 143 State St., between Congress and Spring streets. The Sanford-Springvale Historical Society is at 505 Main St., Springvale. Call 207-490-1028 for details about the Sanford concert. For further information, visit the group’s web site or call 207-729-4958.

