JAY — The clothing closet that was started at Spruce Mountain Elementary School earlier this fall is already out of stock of winter boots and some winter apparel.

The closet was suggested as a way to meet the needs of students that come to school with inappropriate gear, for whatever reason.

SMES Principal Pat St. Clair said, “Last week, we were able to provide coats, snow pants, hats, gloves, and boots to 30 students. At this time, we have no more winter boots.”

Snow pants, mittens, gloves and hats are needed as are any gently used clothing items that would fit most elementary students. Coats sizes 8-14 and winter boots, kids sizes 2-5 and adult sizes 6-9, are also needed.

Boys and girls underwear and pants are needed for when accidents happen.

“Athletic/sweat pants are the best because they’re adjustable but we need sizes 8-12,” St. Clair said. “Socks are another item we need on a regular basis. We use large kids’ sizes and small adult sizes.”

Donations of money are also being accepted to help keep the closet stocked.

Donations may be dropped off at the school office during the school day. Checks should be made out to Spruce Mountain Elementary School.

For more information call St. Clair at 207-897-5719 or email [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: