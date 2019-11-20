LIVERMORE FALLS — Treat Memorial Library announces it has a collection of high school yearbooks from 1950 and later in digital format.

DVDs of Livermore Falls High School and Jay High School yearbooks can be checked out and copies to be used in-library only. Utilizing Adobe, patrons can browse them in PDF format. The collection does not include every year from 1950 to present.

New books at the library include the picture book “Just in Case You Want to Fly,” by Julie Fogliano; “Maybe a Mermaid,” by Josephine Cameron (juvenile fiction); the memoir “Me,” by Elton John; and the novel “The Starless Sea,” by Erin Morgenstern.

Lost My Stitches knit/crochet group meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays. All skill levels welcome. The group’s project is cozy socks. There will be no meetings Dec. 24 or 31.

Preschool Story Time is at 10:30 a.m. every Wednesday. Each story time features stories, activities and a craft to take home.

Book Group will meet at 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, to discuss “Holidays on Ice,” by David Sedaris. This is the second book in Books Are Funny Like That series. Those needing a copy may stop by the library.

The Winter Holiday Family Craft day will be from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Make something to give as a gift or to decorate a house.

LEGO Club will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. This month’s challenge will be to build a spinning top. LEGO creations will be displayed in the library.

The library will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 24, for Christmas Eve and Wednesday, Dec. 25, for Christmas. The library will also close early at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s Eve. The library is located at 56 Main St.

For more information about events, call the library at 207-897-3631. Pick up the activities calendar at the circulation desk. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter @TreatMemLibrary.

