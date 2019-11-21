WEST PARIS — Families of 10 Agnes Gray Elementary School students will have a brighter Thanksgiving, thanks to the school’s sponsorship by Grover Precision of Oxford. The company has donated 10 turkeys and employees provided grocery bags filled with the fixings to accompany a traditional holiday meal.

What has evolved into annual holiday drive to support the school is just one cog in an ongoing cycle of support between Grover Precision and Agnes Gray.

“Grover Precision’s President Rob Pierson has lead active efforts to help the school since 2017,” said Grover Spokesman Nick LeBel. “And our employees have taken it up as well. At the end of the 2018-2019 school year, students were sent home with summer supply kits containing things like coloring books and crayons. This September, employees held a back-pack drive so that kids returning to school had enough school supplies.”

Over $9,000 to date in employee/company contributions have been distributed directly to Agnes Gray to help the school supply the student food pantry, book program and other programs, LeBel said. And the company has done two “Day of Caring” events, volunteering their time for playground clean-ups and improvement projects.

“Since we’ve begun our relationship with Agnes Gray Elementary, the response from the Grover Precision family and our employees has been tremendous,” said Pierson in a statement. “Our employees have stepped up to the plate admirably, whether it’s a payroll deduction each week that goes to Agnes Gray, donating food items for Thanksgiving, or even showing up at the school to donate their time and hard work to improving the buildings and grounds at the school. We’re lucky to have the opportunity to make a difference for Agnes Gray and its students, and we are looking forward to continuing to grow and evolve our partnership with them well into the future.”

“We are so appreciative and pleased with Grover Precision’s generosity,” said Agnes Gray’s Acting Administrator Melanie Ellsworth. “It is a huge help to have their support not just at this time of year, but over several years.”

