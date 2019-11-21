BANGOR — A new fund established to give more Maine seniors access to safe, clean, affordable housing has received a gift of $50,000 from Bangor Savings Bank with a pledge for $100,000 in the next two years.
Avesta Housing recently announced the creation of The Silver Hearth Fund. Avesta will receive the Bangor Savings funding over three years to help meet the fund’s goals of creating new housing units for seniors in urban and rural areas, providing services such as meals, transportation and socialization opportunities, and upgrading housing to provide efficient, sustainable living.
Bangor Savings loaned $49 million to affordable housing projects throughout Maine in 2018.
