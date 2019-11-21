At a recent Rotary meeting, Michele Cole updated club members on our upcoming Christmas for Children campaign. Rotary has been organizing this worthy program for more than 30 years, which provides resources for families (up to 180 local children each year) to purchase gifts of their own selection. Donations of any amount can be sent to PO Box 471, Bethel, ME 04217. submitted photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Citizen Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles