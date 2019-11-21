Fair

GREENWOOD — There will be a Christmas Craft Fair at Locke Mills American Legion, Gore Road, Greenwood on December 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will also be a raffle table, light refreshments. The craft fair benefits the Legion.

Luncheon

WATERFORD — Waterford Sports & Recreation will be hosting a community luncheon on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at the Wilkins House on Plummer Hill Road. The lunch starts at 12 p.m. followed by dessert and bingo with prizes ending at 2 p.m. There is a suggested donation of $3 per person.

Thanksgiving

BETHEL — Telstar National Honor Society would like to invite our senior community members to a Senior Citizen Thanksgiving Dinner! There will be a delicious turkey dinner with all the fixings to give thanks for the senior citizens in our community. It will be hosted on Sunday, November 24, 2019 in the Telstar High School cafeteria from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. We hope to see there!

Music

BRYANT POND — Ring in the season with music! The Whitman Memorial Library will be having a sing-a-long with the Oxford Hills Ukulele Group on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. This has become an annual affair. There is no charge to the public and holiday refreshments will be served. Come and join the fun.

