BETHEL — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. The Mahoosuc Community Band has been practicing Christmas music since September. The Christmas Concert is Sunday, December 8, at 4 p.m. at the West Parish Congregational Church in Bethel.

The concert is filled with traditional favorites and newer melodies. We have some new songs this Christmas season. Our new pieces are And the Mountains Echoed: Gloria! By Robert Longfield. Solstice Dance by Jack Wilds, features the percussion section. The wind ensemble is playing Foyle’s War by Jim Parker.

The audience may join in singing the Hallelujah Chorus by Handel. Traditional favorites include March of the Toys by Victor Herbert and arranged by Otto Langey and Herbert Clarke, Go Tell It on the Mountain arranged by Jay Dawson, Feliz Navidad by Jose Feliciano and arranged by Chris Sharp, A Christmas Festival by Leroy Anderson, and naturally Sleigh Ride by Leroy Anderson.

Patricia Boyle-Wight directs the community band with people of all ages from the towns of Berlin, N.H., Gorham, N.H., Dixfield, Rumford, Hanover, South Paris, Woodstock, Greenwood, and Bethel.

The community band practices Monday nights at the Congregational Church basement in Bethel from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. The band resumes rehearsals January 6, 2020. New members are always welcome. The opportunity to enjoy music lasts through the years. Many members played in high school and stopped. Young people from area high schools are welcome. The group encourages less experienced musicians to share the love of music.

For more information contact Julie Schubert-Cowan, band president, at [email protected]

