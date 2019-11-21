Salvation Army to provide Thanksgiving meal LEWISTON — The Salvation Army will provide a free Thanksgiving meal from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Salvation Army, 67 Park St. Everyone is invited for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Those alone, without a home, need a hot meal or simply wish to share in fellowship are welcome. Captain DeAnna Street, corps commanding officer, said, “We are grateful that we are able to provide a meal and comfort to our neighbors faced with challenging times. Thanksgiving can be a stressful time for families struggling to put food on their table.” Those wishing to attend should call 207-783-0801 to reserve a seat.

St. Anne Sodality Christmas Dinner at Green Ladle

LEWISTON — The Ladies of St Anne Sodality of Holy Family, Prince of Peace Parish will be having their annual Christmas Dinner of roasted ham at 6 p.m. Wed., Dec. 4, at the Green Ladle on East Ave , Lewiston. Tickets are $20 and are available by contacting any board members or Anita at 207-782-4516. Deadline to purchase tickets is Nov 27.

Entertainment will be provided by the Present Company. A cash raffle will be drawn and there will be a 50/50 and door prizes.

Thanksgiving dinner at Mount Blue HS

FARMINGTON — A free traditional Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the Scottish Rite Masons of Augusta Valley, will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Mount Blue High School food court. Everyone is welcome. A reservation must be made for meals to be delivered and take-outs. Please call to reserve a space at the food court: Gerry, 207-649-5449, or Nancy, 207-491-4287, before Monday, Nov. 25.

Free Thanksgiving Meal in Auburn

AUBURN — The Age-Friendly Committee is holding a free traditional Thanksgiving meal at noon, Thursday, Nov. 28, at the Auburn Senior Community Center, located in Pettengill Park, right behind the Hasty Memorial Building.

On the menu are turkey, stuffing, potatoes, gravy and a variety of vegetables. There will also be homemade desserts. The meal is open to all ages. Donations are appreciated.