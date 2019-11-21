Salvation Army to provide Thanksgiving meal
LEWISTON — The Salvation Army will provide a free Thanksgiving meal from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Salvation Army, 67 Park St. Everyone is invited for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Those alone, without a home, need a hot meal or simply wish to share in fellowship are welcome.
Captain DeAnna Street, corps commanding officer, said, “We are grateful that we are able to provide a meal and comfort to our neighbors faced with challenging times. Thanksgiving can be a stressful time for families struggling to put food on their table.”
Those wishing to attend should call 207-783-0801 to reserve a seat.
Free Thanksgiving dinner at Norway church
NORWAY — Responding to the needs of many in the community, volunteers from St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish will host a free Thanksgiving Day dinner starting at noon Thursday, Nov. 28, in the parish hall of St. Catherine of Sienna, 32 Paris St., Norway. Area residents are invited to gather for the dinner. To help approximate crowd size, contact the parish office at 207-743-2606 or sign up on the sheets located in the narthex of St. Catherine of Sienna or Our Lady of Ransom Church in Mechanic Falls if planning to attend.
Breakfast served at AL Post 31
AUBURN — American Legion Post 31 will hold a breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Post, 426 Washington Street North. The menu includes eggs, bacon, sausage, french toast, home fries, hash, beans, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, pastries, toast, juice and coffee. Cost is $7. A 50/50 drawing will be made.
