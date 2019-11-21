Christmas Fair at Parish of the Holy Savior

RUMFORD — The Parish of the Holy Savior, St. Athanasius-St. John Church, will hold a Christmas Fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23. Fresh, handmade wreaths and kissing balls will be featured, as well as holiday crafts, knitted goods and baked goods. Also featured will be raffles, a door prize, a kids corner, snowman paint-and-take and a photo booth. A hot turkey lunch, eat-in or take-out, will be offered from 10:30 a.m. until sold out.

