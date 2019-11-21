NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, located in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St, Norway announces their December calendar of events.

On Wednesday, December 4 at 10:30 a.m., Shellie Leger presents a workshop entitled “The First Slice” at Norway Memorial Library. Learn how to tell your story. In case of inclement weather, when SAD #17 cancels school, the Center will be closed and all activities canceled for the day. For more information check their calendar on their website www.crcofwm.org, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

Drop in hours are Tuesdays 3-6 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. They have many pamphlets and a lending library. The Center is also a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or take time for yourself by participating in scheduled programs. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

Survivorship Programs for Swimming and Caring Coupons are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming Passes for one month of unlimited swimming in a salt water pool are available through the CRCofWM partnership with the Hampton Inn, located at 151 Main St., Oxford.

Caring Coupons to be used for a session of Reiki, Massage, Reflexology or Therapeutic Yoga from a list of approved Wellness Providers are also available for anyone impacted by cancer. Survivors receive 4 coupons, their caregiver receives 2 coupons. The providers on the list have gone through an interview process by the CRCofWM and are reimbursed by the Center for their services. For more information on either program, stop in at the Center located at 199 Main St., Norway or call 890-0329 for more information.

The First Slice – The Restorative Power of Memoir Wednesday, December 4 10:30 a.m-12 p.m. at Norway Memorial Library, 258 Main St., Norway “The First Slice” is a workshop designed expressly for those who would like to write their memoir. This workshop is designed for those who struggle in putting pen to paper or fingertips to keys. Learn how to tackle the three pillars of memoir—character, time and place. At the end of this workshop, participants will have discovered the organizing point(s) of tension that propels their character to move toward what they want, to tell their story. Find your deepest truth, and figure out where to make the first slice in your story. The first cut’s the deepest.

Women’s Cancer Support Group: Tuesday, December 3 from 12-1:30 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main St., Norway Bring a bag lunch or snack. Call Jeanne at 744-6173 for more information

Men’s Rally Group: Thursday, December 19 from 4-5:30 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main St., Norway. Vance Jordan and Nel Bernard facilitate this time for men and their caregivers to connect with others who are also impacted by cancer. Nel will offer a chair massage to those interested. Please call 890-0329 for more information.

Chair Yoga: Mondays and Wednesdays each week, 10-11 a.m. at Caswell Conservancy Center, 42 Main St., Harrison. Chair-based yoga offers the benefits of other yoga classes but uses a chair as a prop for support, balance or advancing the pose. Participation in this class is supported by the CRCofWM for cancer survivors and caregivers, please arrive a little early to register when attending for the first time.

Yoga Warriors: Wednesdays, December 4, 11 and 18 from 3-4 p.m. at Posabilities, 15 Tannery Street, Norway This free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation. Pre-registration is encouraged. Call 890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Banding Together To Restore exercise class: Thursdays, December 5, 13 and 20 10-11 a.m. at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main Street, Norway. In this exercise class, the focus is on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored Therabands. Participants are encouraged to work within their ability to safely obtain their desired goals which could include improving energy and the ability to move easier while carrying out daily tasks and enjoying life. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Self-Reflexology: Friday, December 13 9:30-10:30 a.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main Street, Norway. Want to learn about Reflexology? Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

Stampin’ Up: Tuesday, December 3 2:00-3:30 p.m. at CRCofWM, 199 Main Street, Norway.

Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards. It is fun and easy to do.

Winter Wellness, Naturally: Tuesday, December 3 from 4-6 p.m. at CRCofWM Trisha Grinnell, Wellness Advocate returns to the Center for a session on skin creams and lotions.

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) is located at 199 Main St, Norway in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building. Hours are: Tuesdays 3-6 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They offer a variety of programs as well as comfort items, free to anyone impacted by cancer. Check their website, www.crcofwm.org, for more information, find them on Facebook or call 890-0329.

