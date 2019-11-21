BETHEL — The Museums of the Bethel Historical Society will mark the beginning of the Holiday Season on Friday, November 29, with free exhibits and new items in the Museum Shop at the Robinson House (10 Broad Street). On view will be a special display, courtesy of the Ski Museum of Maine, celebrating the 60th anniversary of Sunday River Skiway’s opening during the winter of 1959/60. In conjunction with the Wares Fair at adjacent Bethel Inn Events Center, the Robinson House will be open from 10 am to 4 p.m. The Sunday River display will be open to the public thereafter Tuesday thru Friday from 1 to 4 p.m through December 20, and then throughout the winter season by appointment (824-2908). Entry will be via the driveway side (porch) door.

One of our MBHS’s popular annual events, “Christmas at the Mason House” will be held twice this year—on two consecutive Saturdays: December 7 and 14. Local residents and visitors are invited to celebrate the season in the first floor period rooms in the 1813 Mason House while enjoying traditional holiday refreshments, decorations, and live music. New this year will be the reading of a children’s Christmas story at 5 p.m. on the 7 and 3 p.m. on the 14. The open house on December 7 will run from 3:30 to 6 p.m.; on the following Saturday, December 14, the Mason House will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. The event is free, but donations will be gladly accepted. For more information call 824-2908.

