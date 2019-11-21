LOVELL — On Saturday, November 30, Harvest Gold Gallery will be having a holiday open house! The open house is from 1-4 p.m. Bill and Lynda will be serving Hors d’oeuvres and wine. Come stop by the Gallery anytime during those hours for visiting and refreshments. Happy Holidays!

Diane Scott will also be joining us for a painting demo beginning at 1 pm. The demo will be indoors as Scott plans to show how she brings her small plein air paintings (called field studies) into the studio. There, she uses color information from the paintings along with small black and white drawings and photos from the scene to refine her vision and create finished work. She will address some of the issues faced when working in the field (outside) as well as the pitfalls of working only from photographs. This promises to be an interesting demo for aspiring artists and collectors alike as she guides you to a greater understanding of what makes a great painting!