BETHEL — It’s “Show Time” for the Senior College Players with performances taking place on Friday and Saturday, November 22 and 23, at 7 p.m. at the Gould Academy McLaughlin Auditorium. Be prepared for an evening of comedy and fun.

This year’s main course is “The Pie Ladies” by Sherry Piros with cast members Marianne Goff-Dumont, Lorrie Hoeh, Gretchen Motts, Bridget Remington and Rosabelle Tifft. A double treat from playwright Jim Gordon gives us some interesting twists in “A Christmas Fantasy,” with Tim LeConey, Marianne Goff-Dumont and Melinda Remington; and “Untitled Number Two,” featuring Lorrie Hoeh and Rosabelle Tifft, which reminds us that art, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder.

Topping off the evening we’ll have a skit from the “Carole Burnette Show” with Jack Kuchta and Bridget Remington who bring “Passion on 10th Avenue” despite intrusions from Gretchen Motts and Melinda Remington. Performances are open to the public and admission is free. However, donations are accepted to honor Royalty fees. The program is sponsored by Western Mountains Senior College.

