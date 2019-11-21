She Doesn’t Like Guthries will host Jazz Night with John Smedley and Friends at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. There is no cover. She Doesn’t Like Guthries is located at 115 Middle St., Lewiston. For more information, call (207) 376-3344.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Auburn: Driver charged in Minot Avenue crash
-
Local Sports
Junior hockey notes: Thunder happy to be playing on home ice again
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log
-
News
Lewiston man admits to drug charge from federal Twin Cities pot raid
-
Football
Leavitt Hornets’ road to the Class C state championship game