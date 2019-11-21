She Doesn’t Like Guthries will host Jazz Night with John Smedley and Friends at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22. There is no cover. She Doesn’t Like Guthries is located at 115 Middle St., Lewiston. For more information, call (207) 376-3344.

she doesn't like guthries
