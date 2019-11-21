To the Editor:

On November 11, 2019, Jackson-Silver Post 68 in Greenwood Maine, celebrated the 101st anniversary of the end of WWI, a date that closely coincides with the birth of the American Legion. There were many volunteers who stepped up to help the post, put their best foot forward, and for that, we are humbly grateful.

The Remembrance, under the direction of Post Commander Harry G. Orcutt, included Larry Merlino, of Greenwood, who gave a well-researched, informative speech on our nation’s Coast Guard, founded on August 4, 1790. Post Americanism Officer James Cobb gave an equally informative speech about the tragic number of veteran suicides—22 every day—and what needs to be done to assist in their transition from military to civilian life. The ringing of the Post 68 bell eleven times followed, signifying the end of the World conflict at the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month. The Post firing squad then fired a salute, followed by the ceremonial retirement of American flags.

The Bethel Foodliner most generously provided the lunch meat and cheese for the buffet following the ceremony. Heather Perry and Bill Leonard helped procure the soup. The excellent meal was prepared by Marlene Twitchell, Hazel Cole, and Susan Vacca.

The Mahoosuc Community Band was there to add gravity to the occasion by playing the National Anthem, the Armed Forces Salute, and God Bless America, which brought everyone to their feet singing along.

Again, many thanks to those involved to help make this day a wonderful tribute to our veterans.

Commander Harry Orcutt

Jackson-Silver Post 68

Greenwood, Maine

