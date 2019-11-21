WOODSTOCK—At a special town meeting Tuesday, a half dozen Woodstock residents approved the transfer of .3 acre of land around the old town garage to Tucker Carlson, and to grant easements for access. The transfer will allow for access, parking and building maintenance, while the easements will allow for water and sewer line access and maintenance across the abutting town-owned property.
The old town garage had been sold to Carlson last spring by an annual town meeting vote. At that time the sale included only the land that the building sits on, because a related survey had not yet been completed. The survey was needed after another sale, that of the nearby Grange Hall to the town, was completed. All of the land around the Grange was also included in that sale. The old garage sits immediately behind the Grange building. After the survey appropriate property lines were determined.
Tuesday’s town meeting lasted about 10 minutes and was moderated by Steve Wight.
