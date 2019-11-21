Parking Lot

This is a friendly reminder that our parking lot is a one-way driveway. The traffic pattern has vehicles enter on the right-hand side if looking at the school from the road and exit on the left-hand side near the town office/post office side. School staff has witnessed many vehicles leaving the driveway the wrong way during dismissal, which causes a huge safety concern. Please share this information with others that might pick up your student(s).



Coat Room

The Coat Room is now open on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. and is located next to the Dollar Tree on Route 26 in Oxford. Donations are welcome at the Chamber of Commerce in South Paris. Especially in need of children’s coats, ski pants, boots, hats and gloves.

“Finding Winnie”

This week’s picture book favorite comes from our Librarian, Mrs. Gray. Her favorite is called, “Finding Winnie: The True Story of the World’s Most Famous Bear” by Lindsay Mattick.

In 1914, Harry Colebourn, a veterinarian on his way to tend horses in World War I, followed his heart and rescued a baby bear. He named her Winnie, after his hometown of Winnipeg, and he took the bear to war. Harry Colebourn’s real-life great-granddaughter tells the true story of a remarkable friendship and an even more remarkable journey–from the fields of Canada to a convoy across the ocean to an army base in England… And finally to the London Zoo, where Winnie made another new friend: a real boy named Christopher Robin.

Before Winnie-the-Pooh, there was a real bear named Winnie. And she was a girl!

Important Dates

Wednesday, November 27-Friday, November 29 – No School. Thanksgiving Break

