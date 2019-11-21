The Augusta Police Department is seeking the public’s help in their investigation into a pharmacy robbery Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. on Capitol Street.

According to the caller, an unidentified suspect entered the the CVS Pharmacy at 165 Capitol St. and demanded an undisclosed amount of prescription medications. Deputy Chief Kevin Lully told the Kennebec Journal that the man did not brandish or threaten use of a weapon. The suspect fled the scene before police could arrive and has not yet been identified.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5-feet, 8-inches to 6-feet in height, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a green top, black hood, green pants and gloves.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact the Augusta Police Department at 626-2370, ex. 3418.

The Capitol Street Pharmacy was previously robbed on June 18, 2012.

filed under: