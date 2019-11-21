Charges

Lewiston

  • Joanna Sherrer, 39, of 88 Bartlett St., on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Pine Street.

Androscoggin County

  • Cole Verville, 22, of 203 Steven Road, Skowhegan, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of violating a protection order, 8:02 p.m. Wednesday at 15 Boot Hill Road, Poland.
  • Matthew Curtis, 29, of 835 Winds Mills Road, Mount Vernon, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court on charges of misuse of identification and theft, 9:55 a.m. Thursday on Federal Road, Livermore.
  • Ashia Emmons, 30, of 835 Winds Mills Road, Mount Vernon, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging failure to appear in court, 9:55 a.m. Thursday on Federal Road, Livermore.
  • Gregory Powers, 23, of 71 Spring St., Auburn, arrested by the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft, burglary and refusing to submit to arrest, 3:15 p.m. Thursday on Minot Avenue, Minot.

 

Accidents

Auburn

  • A car driven by Real Perreault, 88, of Lewiston, veered off Turner Street and struck a parked car owned by Lacy Frechette of Auburn. The impact forced Frechette’s car into a second parked vehicle, a car owned by Garrett C. Keene of Auburn. Perreault was taken to a Lewiston hospital to be examined. Her 1997 Mercury was towed, as was Frechette’s 2007 Honda. Damage to Keene’s 2009 Chrylser was listed as minor.

