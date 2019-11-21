RUMFORD — On the third vote of 3-2 Thursday, the Board of Selectmen named Police Chief Stacy Carter as town manager pending a successful contract negotiation and background check.

Board Chairman Chris Brennick and Selectmen Peter Chase and John Pepin voted for Carter, while Frank DiConzo and Mark Belanger voting against.

“This wasn’t an easy process,” Chase said. “We had 12 candidates to get down to four candidates. We interviewed three of them. Stacy has led the Police Department for almost 30 years, is well respected throughout the state for his honesty and his discipline. I think Stacy will be a good leader for the town of Rumford.”

Carter announced Sept. 5 that he is retiring Dec. 20 after serving the department since 1990.

In December 2018, he was named acting town manager when selectmen voted to suspend and later fired Linda-Jean Briggs. Carter remained in that role until Jan. 9 when Scott Cole of Bethel was hired as interim manager, the ninth manager in the past 12 years.

The first motion Thursday for Cole, was made by DiConzo and seconded by Belanger.

“I would ask the board to consider this motion,” Belanger said. “I truly believe the town of Rumford has a real opportunity to keep an outstanding manager, with a great deal of experience and expertise. And I believe he’s proven himself over the past 11 months.”

Brennick, Chase and Pepin voted to defeat the motion.

DiConzo and Belanger then made a second motion for candidate Leisa Tucker. Brennick, Chase and Pepin voted down that motion as well.

On Thursday, Cole said he interviewed for position but decided to withdraw his name from consideration.

In a Nov. 7 letter to the Board of Selectmen, Cole wrote, “It is a difficult decision because I truly enjoyed being in Rumford and relished the challenges ahead. I like the work and wanted to do more of it. But it is not to be.”

He said he was reluctant to “put his hat into the ring” all along, but did so because of the encouragement he received from Rumford residents.

Cole will continue as interim manager until a final transition date is decided. He said he has not decided on his next career move.

