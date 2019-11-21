NEW GLOUCESTER — The annual Shaker Christmas Fair at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Experience this nostalgic holiday tradition at America’s only active Shaker Community, located at 707 Shaker Road in New Gloucester. Specialties include Shaker baked goods – wheat bread, Brother Arnold’s beer batter bread, cinnamon-raisin bread, fruitcakes from Sister Frances’ famous recipe, fresh-baked herbal biscuits, cookies, and more. A wide selection of gifts and holiday items are available for everyone on your list such as Shaker cooking herbs and herbal teas, pickles, jellies, old-fashioned candy, maple syrup, pickles, cheese, woodenware, furniture, antiques, baskets, yarn, knit goods, toys, ornaments, decorated balsam wreaths, hot cider, homemade donuts, bake sale, 50/50 raffle and so much more! Lunch plates will be available for sale while supplies last.
Proceeds from the popular White Elephant Room, a second-time around ‘garage’ sale, will benefit local food pantries.
Shaker Village is listed as a National Historic Landmark and on the National Register of Historic Places. Find out more at maineshakers.com or call 207-926-4597.

Shaker Christmas Fair volunteers Beth Hansen of Mystic, CT and Cyndi Robbins of Poland Spring, ME make sure all visitors are having a fun time shopping and celebrating the season at Shaker Village.

 

The tradition of Sister Frances’ flavorful fruitcake continues. Take home a taste of tradition at the Shaker Christmas Fair. Supplies are limited.

 

Decorated balsam wreaths and many other Christmas seasonal decorations will be available for sale at the annual Shaker Christmas Fair on Saturday, December 7.

 

A wide selection of locally made fine crafts, books, and food are available for every person on your shopping list at the annual Shaker Christmas Fair.

