NEW GLOUCESTER — The annual Shaker Christmas Fair at Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Experience this nostalgic holiday tradition at America’s only active Shaker Community, located at 707 Shaker Road in New Gloucester. Specialties include Shaker baked goods – wheat bread, Brother Arnold’s beer batter bread, cinnamon-raisin bread, fruitcakes from Sister Frances’ famous recipe, fresh-baked herbal biscuits, cookies, and more. A wide selection of gifts and holiday items are available for everyone on your list such as Shaker cooking herbs and herbal teas, pickles, jellies, old-fashioned candy, maple syrup, pickles, cheese, woodenware, furniture, antiques, baskets, yarn, knit goods, toys, ornaments, decorated balsam wreaths, hot cider, homemade donuts, bake sale, 50/50 raffle and so much more! Lunch plates will be available for sale while supplies last.

Proceeds from the popular White Elephant Room, a second-time around ‘garage’ sale, will benefit local food pantries.

Shaker Village is listed as a National Historic Landmark and on the National Register of Historic Places. Find out more at maineshakers.com or call 207-926-4597

« Previous

Next »

filed under: