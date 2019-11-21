WOODSTOCK – The Mollyockett Chapter of Trout Unlimited, located in Oxford County, has received a $4,500 grant to improve fish passage in two high quality brook trout streams that originate in Western Maine and flow west into New Hampshire.

Funding comes from the national Trout Unlimited “Embrace A Stream” (EAS) program. This is a regionally competitive grant process in New England spanning six states. Mollyockett’s proposal ranked fourth out of 29 applications received. The grant starts December 1 and runs for two years.

Specifically, the Mollyockett Chapter will assist in post-construction restoration by conducting plantings, and seeding and mulching bare areas after failing culverts that block fish passage are replaced with bridges at two stream crossings along the Success Pond Road in New Hampshire. The streams slated for improvement are the North Branch of Stearns Brook and Shelter Brook. Chapter members will also assist the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department (NHFGD) in conducting post-construction fish surveys.

This is a multi-partner effort. The Mollyockett Chapter is working with the US Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, Androscoggin River Watershed Council, National Fish & Wildlife Foundation, NHFGD, Wagner Forest Management Ltd., and the Success Pond Campowners Association. Engineering plans have been developed and hundreds of thousands of dollars committed to installing the bridges.

But there will be a need after construction to complete site restoration. This is where Mollyockett comes in. Chapter members will volunteer their time to spread conservation mix grass seed, mulch and seedlings, which will all be paid for by the $4,500 EAS grant. Some of the plant species under consideration are Eastern White Pine, Balsam Fir, Willow, Bearberry and Red Osier Dogwood. Only native species will be used. Chapter members will also volunteer to assist NHFG survey fish populations in the streams to see how they respond to the removal of the culverts, which currently block fish passage, with bridges.

The Success project represents a unique opportunity to improve habitat connectivity for Eastern Brook Trout in a critical area. The North Branch of Stearns Brook and Shelter Brook both originate in Western Maine. The streams flow through conservation easements in Success and are part of a vital wildlife corridor that links conserved lands in Western Maine (the State’s Mahoosuc Unit) with conserved lands, town forests and the Androscoggin River in New Hampshire. The Eastern Brook Trout once ranged all the way south from Maine to Georgia along the spine of the Appalachians. But the fish has been wiped out by development and habitat destruction in much of its former range. Northern New England is the last holdout of large, intact brook trout habitat.

This fish is prized by anglers who come from all over the country to fish for it which boosts local economies. Eastern Brook Trout are finicky and do not tolerate pollution; their presence indicates a healthy ecosystem.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: