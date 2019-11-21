TURNER – The Board of Selectmen on Monday night unanimously approved licensing for Cworx and Co., a medical marijuana storefront owned by Cody Gilbert.

The dispensary at 964 Auburn Road was previously open under state regulations, but needed a new license from the town after new ordinances for medical marijuana storefronts were approved at the annual town meeting in April.

Board members also discussed business with All States Asphalt and the payment for work done on County Road and two of its intersections.

Chairman Kurt Youland described the work as remedial for problems from a project done two years ago.

“Something had to be done before the whole thing was lost,” Youland said. He said the agreement with All States was to put hot mix overlay along the entire road.

It was later decided to add the four way intersection on Fern Street and the intersection with Route 4 to the paving project.

Town Manager Kurt Schaub said there is a disagreement on about 124 tons of mix that is on the invoice above the agreed upon amount in the contract with All States.

The overage, which Schaub said is about 6% over the contracted amount, equals almost $8,000.

“This is a job where, yes, the road is much better than it was before, but a job that we didn’t really want to have done in the first place,” Youland said.

It was noted that Spencer Paving was contracted for the paving through All States Asphalt, which provided the material.

Dennis Spencer of Spencer Paving told selectmen the extra tonnage could have been because of roads that are “out of shape,” but he didn’t know the specifics of the contract between All States and the town, just what he was instructed to do by All States.

The town received an email from Ron Simbari with All States Asphalt stating that Spencer Paving would not be paid for the extra intersection work if the town refused to pay the full amount.

“He (Spencer) shouldn’t be in the middle of this,” Youland said. “There’s nothing wrong with the road or the way the paving was laid.”

“The part that makes it bad here is they gave us the faulty material of the cold mix and we got stuck putting an overlay on it,” Youland said. “We have to spend $150,000 on this road when it could have been another road. But we were trying to repair something that was defective, as far as I’m concerned.”

The board agreed to wait for an official bill from All States before moving forward.

In other business, Schaub announced that the Comprehensive Plan Committee has completed its review and update of Turner’s comprehensive plan.

Schaub said members of the committee have been working on it for the past two years. “We’ve had a very committed group who, on my accounts, seem to have done a thorough job,” he said.

The committee will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Boofy Quimby Memorial Center.

Selectmen also announced the town’s annual Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the municipal building.

“I hope to have the nicest looking tree the town has had in a good number of years,” Schaub said.

Turner’s annual Breakfast with Santa fundraiser will be held from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Boofy Quimby Memorial Center. Selectman Angelo Terreri said the cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

