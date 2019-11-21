BETHEL — The Veteran’s Honor Roll Park is now making available for order, paving stones, which will be placed in various areas of the Veteran’s Honor Roll Park in Bethel. Three sizes are available: 4″x 8″ paving stone, 10 characters per line, three-line limit for $100; 8″x 8″ paving stone, 10 characters per line, five-line limit for $150 and 12″x 12″ paving stone, 15 characters per line, six-line limit for $200.

If you would like to order a paving stone, please complete the order form (pictured). If you need additional forms, please photocopy the form before completing it. You may also request a form from Jane Ryerson either by mail: Jane Ryerson, P.O. Box 152, Bethel, ME 04217 or by e-mailing Jane at [email protected] and she will e-mail you the form. Unfortunately, Jane cannot text the form to you, but if you text her with your name and mailing address at 207-357-2772 to request the form, she can mail it to you. Jane is also available through Facebook. Just search Jane Lowe Ryerson and send her a message.

All pavers must be veteran or service connected. The paver can recognize just a branch of the service, or a period of time of a conflict or it can be veteran name related – i.e. John Smith – USN 1941-45 or U.S. Army or The American Civil War 1861-1865 or thank you veterans. One criteria is the person you are recognizing had to have served in one of the branches of the service to include guard or reserves.

Information on who to make the check out to and where to send it is at the bottom of the form. Any questions, please do not hesitate to get in touch with Jane in one of the above ways. Thank you for your support.

