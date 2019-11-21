PARIS — Residents at Maine Veterans’ Homes – South Paris will be able to enjoy new outdoor elements at the home thanks to a generous donation of $70,000 from the estate of Paul Coville, a former resident.

“The financial gift afforded the home enough funds to convert three visible areas of the campus into locations residents and visitors can walk, rest and observe plants laid out in a creative and therapeutically accessible manor,” said Administrator Brad Peck. “The horticulture that surrounds each of the newly designed areas are native to Maine and will be around to enjoy year to year and season to season.”

A dedication for the new wheelchair and walker friendly features was held Friday, Nov. 1 at the home. Peck thanked architect Eli Goodwin for the design of the project and Phil Richardson, Marine and owner of Richardson Landscape Services, which completed the project.

Ribbon 10: Maine Veterans’ Homes – South Paris resident Norm West was the first to try out the wheelchair friendly elements.

 

Ribbon 3: Norm West and Colleen Fournier. Fournier accepted a certificate of recognition, on behalf of Richardson Landscape Services.

 

Ribbon 1: Larry Shover was among several Maine Veterans’ Homes – South Paris residents who couldn’t wait to try out new, accessible outdoor elements at the home that were made possible by a generous donation from a former resident.

 

Ribbon 2: Eloise Collette, Wayne Tilley and Pauline Adams attended the dedication of the new outdoor elements at Maine Veterans’ Homes – South Paris.

