PARIS — Residents at Maine Veterans’ Homes – South Paris will be able to enjoy new outdoor elements at the home thanks to a generous donation of $70,000 from the estate of Paul Coville, a former resident.

“The financial gift afforded the home enough funds to convert three visible areas of the campus into locations residents and visitors can walk, rest and observe plants laid out in a creative and therapeutically accessible manor,” said Administrator Brad Peck. “The horticulture that surrounds each of the newly designed areas are native to Maine and will be around to enjoy year to year and season to season.”

A dedication for the new wheelchair and walker friendly features was held Friday, Nov. 1 at the home. Peck thanked architect Eli Goodwin for the design of the project and Phil Richardson, Marine and owner of Richardson Landscape Services, which completed the project.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: