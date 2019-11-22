Don Grant, owner of Grant’s Bakery in Lewiston, was presented the Paul Harris Fellowship Award by members of the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club during the recent end-of-the-year Awards Night. Grant has been a Rotarian for 40 years and has served as chairman for a number of projects for the fellowship group. Rotarians designate a Paul Harris Fellow as a tribute to a person whose life demonstrates a shared purpose with the objective of the Rotary Foundation. Grant exemplifies the humanitarian and educational objectives of the Rotary Foundation.