NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine will be holding its third annual Turkey Trot 4 Hope on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.

The Turkey Trot offers a 4-mile run or a 1-mile Gobble Wobble and is the center’s signature event to raise funds that support its mission.

This year, organizers are partnering with 5210 Let’s Go to encourage students and their parents to join in the fun. Registration is free to any elementary student from SAD 17.

Fundraising is optional but participants are encouraged to create a team.

Sponsors include Sunday River, Ripley & Fletcher Ford, Anthem, New Balance, Stephens Memorial Hospital, Strategic Media Inc., Bisco Properties, Chalmers Insurance, Grassroots Graphics, Norway Savings Bank, Paricon Inc., Perfect Stitch Embroidery, Rising Sun Café & Bakery, Schiavi Home Builders,The Lake Store and Turnbull Team at Portside Real Estate Group.

Prizes for the 4-miler include season passes and day tickets to Sunday River. Prizes for the 1-miler for kids are sleds from Paricon.

Register online at runsignup.com/Turkeytrot4hope

