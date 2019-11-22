NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, announces the December events.

In case of inclement weather, when SAD 17 cancels classes, the center will be closed and all activities canceled for the day. For more information, go to www.crcofwm.org, Facebook or call 207-890-0329.

Chair Yoga: From 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at Caswell Conservancy Center, 42 Main St., Harrison. Offers the benefits of other yoga classes but uses a chair as a prop for support, balance or advancing the pose.

Stampin’ Up Tuesday: From 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the center. Materials and instructions for a variety of cards.

Winter Wellness, Naturally: From 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the center. Trisha Grinnell, wellness advocate, returns for a session on skin creams and lotions.

“The First Slice – The Restorative Power of Memoir”: From 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Norway Memorial Library, 258 Main St. The workshop designed for those who would like to write their memoir and struggle in putting pen to paper or fingertips to keys. Learn how to tackle the three pillars of memoir: character, time and place. At the end, participants will have discovered the organizing point(s) of tension that propels their character to move toward what they want, to tell their story. Shellie Leger will lead the workshop.

Yoga Warriors: From 3-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18, at Posabilities, 15 Tannery St. The free gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Banding Together To Restore Exercise Class: From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursdays, Dec. 5, 13 and 20, at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main St. The focus is on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored Therabands. Preregistration is encouraged. Call 207-890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

Self-Reflexology: From 9:30-10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the center. Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

Survivorship Programs for Swimming and Caring Coupons are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming passes for one month of unlimited swimming in a salt water pool are available through the center partnership with the Hampton Inn, 151 Main St., Oxford. Caring coupons to be used for a session of reiki, massage, reflexology or therapeutic yoga are available for anyone impacted by cancer. Survivors receive four coupons, their caregiver receives two. The providers on the list have gone through an interview process by the center and are reimbursed by the center for their services. For more information on either program, visit the center at 199 Main Street or call 207-890-0329 for more information.

Drop-in hours are 3-6 p.m. Tuesdays and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats, pillows or find resources. They have pamphlets and a lending library. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times. For more information, visit www.crcofwm.org.

In case of inclement weather, when SAD 17 cancels classes, the center will be closed and all activities canceled for the day. For more information, go to www.crcofwm.org, Facebook or call 207-890-0329.

« Previous

Next »