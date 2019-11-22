Christmas in Madrid.

MADRID — The Madrid Historical Society (MHS) has been hosting Christmas celebrations in the community for many years. The Children’s Christmas Party has been an annual event longer than anyone can remember, originally sponsored by the town. When the town unorganized in 2000 and the historical society was formed, MHS happily continued the tradition. And since 2012 MHS has invited local adults to share in a holiday Potluck/Gift Exchange. This year MHS is also hosting a Christmas Tree Lighting. “There are many new residents in Madrid this year,” a spokesperson said. “We want to continue to grow a sense of community in our little ‘un-town’, allowing new residents to meet their new neighbors.” All MHS events are held at the MHS Community Room on the corner of Reeds Mill and Schoolhouse Roads in Madrid.

The Christmas Tree Lighting will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, weather permitting. All are welcome for an opportunity to make some shiny ornaments to hang on the tree and enjoy cocoa and cookies followed by gathering at the tree by the road to decorate, sing some carols, and see the tree light up.

The Potluck/”Switch, Steal, Unwrap Gift Exchange” will be held on Monday, December 9 at 6 p.m. Bring a dish to share, your preferred beverage and a wrapped gift (maximum cost $10.)

The Children’s Christmas party is scheduled for Saturday, December 14, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Games, crafts, lunch and more, plus a visit from Santa! This activity is limited to children who live in Madrid and the grandchildren of Madrid residents and requires preregistration.

Madrid’s community Christmas celebration concludes with the Christmas Candlelight Service at Reeds Mill Church, 995 Reeds Mill Road at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 22 followed by refreshments at the Robie house, up the road from the church. The service includes caroling and the reading of the Christmas story. Reeds Mill Church, the only church ever built in Madrid, is a one room, electricity-free worship center constructed in 1892. Original kerosene lamps and plenty of candlelight cast the perfect lighting for a Christmas service in this historical setting.

Please call 639-2713 for more information about any of these events and to preregister for the Children’s Christmas Party. (We need to get some information to Santa…)

Madrid Historical Society’s mission is “To preserve the memories and heritage of the Township Of Madrid for future generations.” It is our hope by creating community activities future generations will continue with this mission.

