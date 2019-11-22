The Franklin County Retired Educators participated in the annual Day of Caring sponsored by the Maine Education Association Retired. To help the new teachers hired this year at Academy Hill School in Wilton, they bought supplies the teachers needed to set up their classrooms. The items included math manipulatives, flash cards, books and other needs. Pictured are Courtney Bailey grade 4, Joanne Dunlap FCRE Day of Caring Chair, Shannon Lee grade 2, Terry Sawyer FCRE member, and Haley Teacutter grade 4. Submitted photo Submitted photo

