AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library teen calendar of events for December has been announced.

Maine Job Corps: Teens and new adults, ages 16 to 24 interested in the Job Corps should contact Cathie Gavett of the Maine Job Corps at 207-458-5369 to find out more about the program and who is eligible. She will arrange a mutually convenient time to meet at the Auburn Public Library.

Homework Help for Teens: Homework help is available by appointment. Whether teens need help getting organized or are looking for assistance in a particular subject, someone is ready to help. To schedule an appointment, contact Donna at 207-333-6640, ext. 4, or email her at [email protected]

Safe Voices: The monthly drop-in is postponed while Safe Voices hires a new community educator and youth advocate. In the meantime, Safe Voices can be contacted at 1-800-559-2927 (Helpline) or via their website at www.safevoices.org.

Teen Anime Club: From 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Androscoggin Community Room. Teens, ages 12 to 18, interested in watching, discussing and/or drawing Anime are invited to join the Anime Club. The program will take place once a month, usually on the first Wednesday, and will include a small snack.

Teens! DIY Teen Space Takeover: Cookies in a Jar from 4-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9, Teen Space. Each month features a different DIY project. They will make cookies in a jar. Choose from chocolate chip, chocolate peppermint or double chocolate toffee.

Teen Library Advisory Board: From 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the ELHS Library. The board is a joint venture between the Auburn Public Library and the library at Edward Little High School. Its mission is to create more awareness of and collaboration between both libraries, promoting everything the libraries offer to the teens in the community. The LAB meets bi-weekly, alternating meetings between the Auburn Public Library and Edward Little. Teens interested in joining should be between the ages of 12 and 18, interested in community involvement and a lover of the library. Contact either Ms. McCurdy at EL or Donna at APL.

Tech Talk Tuesdays in the Media Lab: From 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, in the CREATE! Media Lab. Explore what the Media Lab has to offer, get a tour and ask questions, start a new project or use the time to continue work on something previously started. The Media Lab has three 27″ iMac desktop computers, along with the software for creating music, editing photography and movies.

Teen Gaming Hour: From 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, and Thursday, Dec. 26, in the Androscoggin Community Room. Stop by for video games and snacks. There are Xbox and Wii and a small collection of games. Teens can bring their favorites, but only those rated T and E.

SAPARS Teen Space Drop-In: From 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, in the Teen Space. Visit with Heather, an advocate from Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services. Each month, she will discuss issues important to teens, including consent, bullying, sexual assault and harassment, bystander intervention and internet safety. Visits may include question and answer, educational videos or activities. All teens are welcome.

Teen Matinee: Teen Choice (PG-13): From 2-4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, in the Androscoggin Community Room. There will be three movies available to choose from, selected from the seventeen.com list “31 Best Teen Movies You Can’t Grow Up Without Watching.” This program is for teens ages 13 to 18, due to the PG-13 rating, and will include snacks.

For program information, call 207-333-6640, ext. 4, or visit www.auburnpubliclibrary.org.

