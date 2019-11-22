GARDINER — Johnson Hall will host the third annual Festival of Trees, a beautiful holiday celebration for all ages and a magical way to kick off the 2019 holiday season. Over 40 fully decorated trees will be displayed on the first, second and third floors of Johnson Hall in downtown Gardiner.

All trees are donated by local businesses. Attendees will have the opportunity to win the trees, including all decorations and gifts on and under each tree. There will be hot food and baked goods for sale, as well as live music throughout the day.

Hours will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 and 7, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Entry is free. Tickets will be available for a chances to win. Tree winners will be chosen the evening of Dec. 8, and will be contacted by phone.

Johnson Hall is at 280 Water St. Call 207-485-7144 for more information.

