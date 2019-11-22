AUBURN — The Twin City Thunder’s National Collegiate Development Conference team overcame a slow start and came away with a 6-2 victory over the Utica Jr. Comets to extend its win streak to four games.

“We had an interesting first period — and the 60 minutes overall, I wasn’t pleased with our defensive play, our exits (from our own end),” Thunder coach Doug Friedman said. “I just talked to the guys about that, but I told them good teams find ways to win, and we did.”

Both teams sent 35 shots on goal. Thunder goalie Artur Ogandzhanyan made 33 saves, while Comets goalie Isak Johansson made 29.

Christian Blomquist and Gonzales Hagerman each had a goal and an assist for the Thunder, who had six different players score.

The Comets controlled the first 10 minutes of the game outshooting the Thunder 7-2.

Utica broke the ice when Mikey Giampapa found Ole Henrik Arneson at the right-point and Arneson blasted a slap shot past Ogandzhanyan with just under six minutes left in the opening period.

The Thunder started to get some offensive pressure soon after that goal, but it didn’t pay off at first. They hit the post on one shot, and a couple minutes later Nick Rashkovsky almost put home a highlight goal as he deked out Johansson and tried to slide the puck in, but it went wide.

Jeromey Rancourt tied the game with under two minutes to go as he skated hard to the net and his wrist shot found the back of the net.

“Our line, it was unfortunate, we were on the ice when they scored, it hit my leg,” Rancourt said. “We didn’t want to get down too early in the game. I think our line, we knew what we had to do and make up for that. We did a really good job on that. (Zach Desmarais) made an unbelievable pass and I was able to score.”

It was all Thunder in the second period as Blomquist gave Twin City a 2-1 lead on the man advantage when he picked up a loose puck by the crease and jammed it home.

Hagerman surprised Johansson with a hard backhander in the slot that made it 3-1 with less than five minutes to play in the second.

“Our (defense) is doing a good job activating, a little more, follow the play up and get towards the net when we can,” Friedman said. “(Gonzales) did a real smart play there, and had a real nice finish for the big man from Mexico.”

Fisher Shea stretched the lead to 4-1 when corralled the puck in the slot and fired it into goal in the final two minutes of the second period.

Rashkovsky and Mitch Mioffer scored for the Thunder in the third.

Giampapa scored for the Comets in the final frame.

The same two teams face off again Saturday at 7 p.m. at Norway Savings Bank Arena.

