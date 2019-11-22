MONDAY, Nov. 25

LEWISTON — Planning Board, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall. Agenda includes a request by developer Saxon Partners to modify its contract zone for 10, 35 and 37 Avon St. to reduce the density standard from 1,180 square feet to 1,000 square feet in order to consolidate all the residential units to 10 Avon St.

TUESDAY, Nov. 26

AUBURN — Auburn Housing Authority board of commissioners, 7:30 a.m. at 20 Great Falls Plaza.

THURSDAY, Nov. 28

LEWISTON-AUBURN — Thanksgiving Day. Government offices closed.

AUBURN — Free Thanksgiving meal at the new Auburn Senior Community Center, noon at 48 Pettengill Park Road.

