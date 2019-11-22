LEWISTON — Lifetree Cafe at South Lewiston Baptist Church, 1919 Lisbon Road, will be open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, for people to create Christmas cards for friends and neighbors. There will also be a cookie exchange.

Then, at 6:30 p.m., there will be a program, “Angels Among Us: Stories of Miraculous Encounters” featuring a filmed interview with Kelley West, who credits angels with saving her life during an explosive domestic incident. “I believe God sent an angel to protect me,” West said. “I think he realized I was in over my head in a situation where I had no way of protecting myself.”

Admission to the 60-minute event is free.

Lifetree Cafe offers a casual, comfortable place for people to have conversations about life and faith.

« Previous