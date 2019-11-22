100 Years Ago: 1919

This evening at 7.45 o’clock the Young People’s class of the High St. M.E Church in Auburn will hold their monthly meeting in the vestry. The Win One class will also meet this evening with Miss Nellie Jordan. Tomorrow evening, the pastor will take “Forgiveness” as his topic with a meeting of the training class.

50 Years Ago: 1969

This year Edward Little High School has a brand new idea. The HY is sponsoring a “Coffee House” in the cafeteria. This has been for the benefit of the whole school body, students and teachers. The Coffee House serves daily from 7 to 7:50. Each week a different group of boys gets up early each week to sell doughnuts, coffee, and milk.

25 Years Ago: 1994

L-A Arts will present an artist-in-residence program at Sherwood Heights School Sept. 2$ through Nov 4 with dancer, choreographer and dance teacher Jimena Lesansky. A member of the Maine Touring Artists Program_ Lasansky, currently director of the Lasansky School of Dance in Camden, where she maintains a studio. She studied at the Julliard School and began her teaching career in Harlem. She has been a performing and teaching artist with the Lincoln Center In New York City and has worked extensively with children and adults in Central and South America, as well as New England and the Mid-West.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

